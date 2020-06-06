Over 100 stranded Guyanese set to return home today

The first repatriation flight, Eastern Airlines flight number 321, direct from Miami International to Georgetown is set to leave at 12 noon.

There are approximately 137 passengers on board.

Dozens of Guyanese have been stranded overseas following the closure of airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have, for weeks, been pleading with authorities to help them return home.

The stranded Guyanese who have sought approval from Government to be repatriated home will be mandated to spend one week in self-quarantine at home.

Over the course of seven days, they are not permitted not leave their homes for any reasons, other than to seek emergency medical attention.

To return home, persons would have completed the repatriation form and submit a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to arrival. Only persons with negative results will be permitted to enter Guyana.