Mingo ordered ancillary documents not to be placed in sealed ballot boxes

…now APNU/AFC objecting to ballots

As APNU/AFC continues to push the narrative of electoral fraud with the newest issue being the missing ancillary documents for polling places on the East Coast of Demerara, it is now being disclosed that embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was the one who instructed that these documents be left out the ballot boxes.

In a letter to the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, former Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) Paul Jaisingh indicated that it was one of Mingo’s clerks who passed the instructions to place the ancillary documents in a bag that was provided and not in the ballot boxes.

See below for correspondence that was sent to the GECOM Chair

Dear Madam Chair,

Please be informed that instructions were given by Miss Carlyn Duncan (Clerk to the Returning Officer Mr. Clairmont Mingo-District # 4) to include only unused, valid and rejected ballots in the ballot boxes. This was communicated to the respective Presiding Officers who complied. As a result, the other documents were placed in the bag provided. This instruction was given on Election day a few hours before the close of the poll.

Other Deputy Returning Officers affected by this decision can confirm the same.

All for your information and guidance.

Paul Jaisingh

Former Deputy Returning Officer – District 4

Chateau Margot Primary