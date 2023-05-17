Over 100 inmates complete rehabilitation programmes at Mazaruni & New Amsterdam Prisons

A total of 172 inmates from the New Amsterdam and Mazaruni prisons have graduated after completing various training programmes aimed at preparing them for reintegration into society.

The areas of training were in electrical insulation, carpentry, joinery, welding, masonry, plumbing, upholstery, painting, culinary arts, horticulture, women empowerment and knitting and embroidery.

Officer-in-Charge of the New Amsterdam location, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Kofi David told the graduating group that the idea is to give inmates practical, valuable skills so they can secure employment after their release – making it far less likely that they would return to a life of crime.