New drainage structures for Walton Hall, Western Hogg Island

Persons residing in Regions One and Two will benefit from better drainage and irrigation services as government plans to undertake major projects, including the construction of drainage structures.

The village of Walton Hall along the Essequibo Coast has been identified to receive a functional drainage structure, through the intervention of the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

The project is being undertaken in the village, as a result of it frequently being affected by flooding during the rainy season and high tides.

With proper drainage, there will be a reduction of soil and nutrient loss from runoff, which will also help in advancing agriculture in Walton Hall.

Similarly, the chances of soil erosion will be reduced, bringing great ease to the villagers of Coffee Grove, as there are plans to establish an irrigation structure there.

Another drainage structure will be constructed at Salt Area, Western Hogg Island, along the Essequibo River in Region Three.

Meanwhile, persons living in Clay Brick at Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), will see the construction of a bridge at the access road.

When the project is completed, it will give way for a better flow of traffic and the exportation of produce from farmlands to the market, among other benefits.

NDIA will also be rehabilitating the Spillweir Farm to Market Road at Canal No.2 WBD, while the area will also see the construction of a timber revetment.

Construction for these projects will commence as soon as the tendering process is finished.

As such, bids are currently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The engineer’s estimates for Region Two’s drainage and irrigation structures are $29,797,722 and $30,097,722, respectively.

While the estimate for Salt Area drainage structure is $66,079,100 and the construction of the Access Bridge at Clay Brick is $25,396,750.

Engineer’s estimate for the rehabilitation of the Spillweir Farm to Market Road and the construction of a timber revetment there are $90,680,700 and $20,915,000, respectively.

Bidding is being conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedure, specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

Bid documents will be available from May 10 and can be uplifted from NDIA’s cashiers’ booth Finance Building at the Ministry of Agriculture, Regent Street, and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Interested bidders can inspect the bidding documents and obtain further information from the NDIA procurement office during working hours. The bids can be submitted in a plain sealed envelope bearing no identification, to the chairman of the NPTAB, Ministry of Finance, at Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than 9:00hrs on June 1st, 2023.

