Operators of public transportation must be vaccinated

Operators of public transportation – including taxi drivers, minibus drivers, and boat operators, are now required to be fully vaccinated in keeping with updated Covid-19 guidelines announced by the Guyana Government.

“Every operator and conductor of any transportation service shall be vaccinated and have in their possession an official identifications document and their vaccination card and shall produce these documents when requested to so by a police officer or any person authorised by the Minister of Health…,” the new measure outlines.

The rule takes effect August 1, 2021.