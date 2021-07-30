Cinemas, betting shops and casinos to reopen to vaccinated persons

In updated Covid-19 measures, the Guyana Government has announced that cinemas, betting shops, and casinos will be allowed to operate effective August 1, 2021.

These establishments are only permitted to operate at 40% capacity.

The new measure outlines that the operators must ensure that only vaccinated persons are at their place of business and that those patrons have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination cards.

Additionally, the operator is required to ensure that every person at their respective facility is wearing a facemask.

Regarding the operation of a cinema, the measure posited that there shall be no concession stand available.