Ongoing registration exercise will end Nov 30; some registrants can uplift their ID cards now – GECOM

See full statement from the Guyana Elections Commission:

Registrants are Advised to Uplift their National Identification Cards

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is committed to producing and issuing National Identification Cards to first time registrants within the shortest possible time. However, it is not unusual for this process to be held back a bit due to the need to routinely conduct the cross-matching of the relevant fingerprints, on a monthly basis, to check for multiple registration. The primary objective of the fingerprint cross-matching exercise is to ensure that no registrant is listed in the National Register of Registrants more than once.

In this regard, providing that there are no issues with an applicant’s registration transaction, an Identification Card would be produced at no later than six (6) weeks from the time of the application. It is, therefore, against this backdrop that the Guyana Elections Commission is advising all persons who applied for registration to check with the Registration Office where they applied for registration to enquire about the availability of their Identification Card and to ensure that they uplift it at their earliest convenience.

It is also important to note that existing registrants who apply for changes/corrections to their registration records or a replacement ID Card can check with the Registration Office within two (2) weeks of their application to uplift their ID card. A full list of contact numbers for all the GECOM Registration Offices can be accessed on the website at https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/contact

The ongoing registration exercise will conclude on 30th November, 2023, and all eligible persons are reminded to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for the area where they live to apply for registration. During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by the 31st December, 2023, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or registration, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered.

Existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation, and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise.

For further information, persons are advised to visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, follow us on

Facebook at Guyana Elections Commission, or call 225-0277-9, or 223-9653.

