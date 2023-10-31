30 firefighters spent 18 hours battling Enmore fire – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Firefighters have managed to extinguish a bush fire that destroyed a lumber yard and field at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Five appliances, including four fire tenders and a Land Rover, along with 30 personnel from Melanie, Campbellville, Mahaica, and Alberttown spent 18 hours containing and fighting the blaze.

The fire started after residents in the area lit up heaps of garbage that was left unattended and spread to a nearby field.

Due to heavy winds in the area, the fire spread rapidly through the field towards Rohan’s Lumber Yard, which had a large quantity of wood scraps and sawdust to fuel the fire.

The fire was extinguished at 7:30 a.m. today; however, there were two reignitions at 9:54 a.m. and 10:59 a.m.

Firefighters’ continuous efforts led to the fire being fully extinguished at 11:38 a.m. through a water relay system working from a fire hydrant and open source (canal).

As a result of the fire, a front-end loader and Rohan’s Lumber Yard was destroyed.

The Fire Service continues to urge citizens to desist from lighting grass and garbage fires during the dry season.

It is important to take precautions to prevent these types of fires and to respond promptly if one occurs.

Homes and businesses should be equipped with fire and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and sprinkler systems.

Keep an eye out for grass or garbage fires and report them immediately to the fire department via 912.

