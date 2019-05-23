Oil and Gas industry to have “bipartisan” management under a PPP Govt – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has promised a bipartisan management of the oil and gas sector, should the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) be reelected to office.

At a press conference today, Jagdeo said the industry should not be politicised and that his Party will ensure of that.

“We would like to see a model where the major parties of this country sit together in the future to oversee this process, regardless of who is in power,” he stated.

The Opposition Leader also pointed out that his Party has been working extensively on local content policies in relation to the oil and gas industry.

“Benefits must be felt by all people wherever they live. Benefits should not be just for a few folks or for those who are wealthy but should benefit everyone from every sector…every ethnic group, every class,” he added.