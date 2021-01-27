OAS condemns Venezuela’s illegal detention of Guyanese, demands their release

Statement from OAS General Secretariat on Illegal Detention of Guyanese Vessels by Venezuela

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) condemns the illegal detention by the Venezuelan dictatorship of two Guyanese registered fishing vessels and their crew who were located within the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The General Secretariat demands that the Guyanese citizens are released promptly and safely to Guyanese authorities, as well as the two detained vessels. Moreover, the General Secretariat reiterates its support for the rules and processes set by international law regarding ongoing territorial conflicts.

The resolution of the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is a matter that lies under international jurisdiction, and cannot be settled by unilateral actions. Any attempt to derail this international legal process, such as the decree issued by the Maduro regime, is contrary to international law and standards, and has no legal bearing or significance.