Belize condemns Venezuela’s “flagrant violation of Guyana’s sovereignty”, calls for release of detained Guyanese

Statement by Belize in Support of Guyana

The Government of Belize has registered its serious concern regarding official reports of 12 Guyanese nationals and their vessels, the “Lady Nayera” and the “Sea Wolf,” which were intercepted by the Venezuelan Navy the “Comandante Hugo Chavez GC 24” in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone and subsequently detained at Port Guiria, Venezuela on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, met with the Venezuelan Ambassador to Belize, H.E. Gerardo Argote, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 24, 2021 for an explanation of his Government’s action.

Minister Courtenay took the opportunity to condemn this latest flagrant violation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Venezuela. Belize called for the immediate release of the illegally detained Guyanese nationals and their vessels and urged the Government of Venezuela to respect international law and ensure a peaceful resolution of this incident.

Minister Courtenay has remained in close contact with his colleague Hon. Hugh Todd, Foreign Minister of Guyana, on this matter.

Belize reiterates its unequivocal support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the process underway before the International Court of Justice to finally and peacefully resolve the controversy between the two countries.