Armed bandits attack labourer over phone worth $27,000

A 40-year-old labourer of Old Road La Retraite, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was last evening attacked by two bandits who robbed him of his Alcatel cellphone valued $27,000.

John Benjamin was sitting under a shed on the La Retraite Public Road, when at around 20:30hrs, two men approached.

The duo asked about a man named “Devon” to which the victim explained that he does not know anyone by that name.

One of the perpetrators subsequent grabbed the labourer by the neck and pulled the phone out of his hands.

The victim tried to resist, however, the other bandit whipped out a knife and slashed him under his chin.

Both suspects then ran to a waiting motorcar that was nearby and made good their escape.

The victim managed to raise an alarm and was escorted to the Wales Police Station where a report was made. The man was subsequently escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.