N&S Algoo Brokerage opens second branch at Cornelia Ida

N&S Algoo Licensed Customs Brokerage Services Inc. opened its second office at Public Road, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Sunday.

During the simple ceremony, Marketing and Finance Director, Sabrina Algoo noted that the office was opened following research which showed that there is need for a brokerage office on the West Coast of Demerara, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

She added that many customers residing in Regions Two and Three had expressed their concerns about travelling to Georgetown to transact business with the company.

“We know how this feel, and we have established this office to make them more comfortable. We have a lot of customers who live on the West Coast, and they always wanted to feel comfortable with an office here,” Algoo added.

Algoo also stated that the business will not only serve the public but it will create job opportunities for the locals.

The spanking new building, which has been under construction for the past five years, will also see a family bistro opening soon and will only be operational on weekends.

“There aren’t many restaurants that cater for the Muslim community and also like a family-oriented environment. I have friends with special needs children, and I have noticed that restaurants are not ready for those kinds of dining because all children are different,” Algoo added.