Caribbean Motor Spares opens third branch in Georgetown

Caribbean Motor Spares on Saturday last announced the opening of its third branch located at 210 Albert & Charlotte Streets, Bourda, Georgetown.

The local automotive pioneer was founded in 2012 and is presently one of the leading retailers and distributor for a comprehensive range of products for the automotive industry in Guyana. The company is a supplier for all vehicle parts and a trusted distributor, wholesaler and retailer throughout the country.

Recently, Caribbean Motor Spares opened a second location at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

This is in addition to the company’s main branch located at Zeelugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Further, the new branch will ensure that customers enjoy world-class sales, service, and spares under-one-roof from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.

Stocking brands ranging from Platin Batteries, GSP, Tenacity, New York Brake, Areon, Freezetone, JHF Automotive Filters, Arco, Falcon Pro – Car wash and wax and much more, the outlet will offer many of the same great products as its parent store and will ensure customer focus with excellent after sale service and warranties on all products.