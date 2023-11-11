Notorious convicted criminal on $100k bail for Burglary, Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny

A 35-year-old man, whom police have described as a “notorious convicted criminal”, has been slapped with a Burglary as well as a Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny charge for which he was placed on $100,000 bail

Rayan Sebastian, an unemployed resident of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on Wednesday by a rank from the Enmore Police Station and charged on Friday with the offence of Burglary, Contrary to Section 233 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Sebastian, a notorious convicted criminal who has had several brushes with the law, is accused of robbing Krepaul Mahase, a 60-year-old Farmer of Hope West Enmore, ECD, sometime between September 12 and 13, 2023 at his residence.

At about 11:35h on Friday, the accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. Sebastian pleaded not guilty and was granted $50,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Sebastian was also charged with a second offence on Friday, this time for ‘Break and Enter and Larceny’, Contrary to Section 229 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

He is accused of committing the act on Khemraj Singh, a 64-year-old shop-keeper of Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara, sometime between October 19 and 20 at his residence.

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. Sebastian pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The case was adjourned to January 24, 2024.

