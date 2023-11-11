Lusignan man freed of Simple Larceny after victim requested no further action

A Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, man was recently freed after the victim in the Simple Larceny matter he was charged for requested that no further action be taken.

Rajendra Lall, a 21-year-old unemployed resident of Lusignan (Grassfield), ECD, was arrested on Monday last and charged the following Thursday by ranks from the Vigilance Police Station with the offence of Simple Larceny, contrary to Section 164 of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Michael Mohamed.

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court #1 before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him, and he pleaded not guilty.

However, during the arraignment, the victim also appeared in court and requested no further action in the matter. Hence, the matter was dismissed.

