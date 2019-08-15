No decision yet on elections – GECOM

Even after having its first meeting since Justice Claudette Singh was appointed the new Chairperson, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has not yet made a decision with regards to the holding of early elections.

INews understands that the commission will be awaiting the written ruling of the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George on the challenge against the house-to-house registration exercise, which is currently undergoing.

The CJ ruled that the that the house-to-house exercise is not unlawful or unconstitutional. However, she did note that it is unconstitutional for qualified persons to be removed from the National Register of Registrants if they are not in the jurisdiction or is otherwise not at their residence during the registration exercise.

In the more than two hours long meeting, the Commission discussed matters pertaining to the exercise and the preparation for elections in keeping with the Guyana Constitution following the passage of the no-confidence motion against the Government.