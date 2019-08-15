Police ranks meet with Timehri residents

A delegation of police officers on Wednesday held a community outreach at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where they interacted with the residents.

Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite along with Sergeants 20404 Griffith and 15172 Johnson and other ranks conducted the outreach in Grant Sand Road, Bunkin Sand, Adams Road and Timehri North, respectively.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), during the walkabout, the residents were vocal and raised a number of issues such as the many young persons who are involved with drugs, school dropouts, noise nuisance, petty thieves; and called for more police patrols in the areas.

The GPF said the issues were all addressed by the team and parents were advised to have their children join the police youth groups in the various communities so that they can stay away from the “many ills of society”.