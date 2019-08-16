Alleged thief shoots at City Constable who attempted to stop robbery

A man who was reportedly in the process of robbing a stall at Bourda Market was caught by a City Constable who was conducting a routine patrol.

The incident occurred at about 03:00hrs in the vicinity of Orange Walk, Bourda.

The suspect was spotted climbing over the structure and an alarm was raised.

When the City Constable called on the suspect to stop, the man allegedly opened fire.

The City Constable reciprocated and this caused the suspect to flee.

After a high-speed chase, he was apprehended at Hadfield Street and placed in the lock-ups.

Chief Constable Andrew Foo told this publication that a search was conducted at the said location, where a pistol and 15 live rounds of ammunition were discovered.

Foo stated that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was also briefed on the gun-related matter as investigations continue.

Throughout the ordeal, no one was injuried and stalls at the marketplace remained intact.