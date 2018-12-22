No-confidence motion: Gov’t will abide by constitutional requirements- President Granger

President David Granger, on Saturday said the Government of Guyana, following the passing of the no-confidence motion last night in the National Assembly, will abide by the stipulations which have been imposed on it.

The Head of State, in a Ministry of the Presidency release, made it clear that his government will embark on discussions with its coalition partners the Alliance For Change (AFC) and those who are part of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

“We will do everything necessary to facilitate the smooth functioning of General and Regional Elections bearing in mind the need for normal governmental functions to continue uninterrupted,” President Granger said.

Article 106 (7) of the Constitution of Guyana states, “Notwithstanding its defeat, the Government shall remain in office and shall hold an election within three months, or such longer period as the National Assembly shall by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the votes of all the elected members of the National Assembly determine, and shall resign after the President takes the oath of office following the elections.”

The President said too that he is anxious to engage Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on any concerns he may have and assures the Guyanese people “that this is not a crisis which could dissolve into any type of confrontation.”

“Mr. Jagdeo contacted the Minister of State and a meeting will be arranged as early as possible so that his concerns can be addressed,” the Head of State added.

Moreover, the President said, “This is a constitutional process which can have favourable outcomes for the nation… There is no cause for alarm and there are no grounds for any form of disorder and we will continue to work to provide a good government and deliver public services to the people and to work even more closely with the opposition”.

President Granger disclosed too that he met with some ministers this morning, who will henceforth be engaging the AFC ministers.