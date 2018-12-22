Fly Jamaica begins process to compensate passengers in crash landing

KINGSTON, Jamaica Observer — Fly Jamaica has begun taking steps towards compensating passengers who suffered loss when its Boeing 757-200 aircraft overshot the runway at Guyana’s main international airport last month.

The airline, in a public notification, said it is continuing to support passengers who were on-board the November 9 flight and is inviting those who may have suffered loss to contact their local Fly Jamaica office to discuss whether they may qualify for reimbursement or other compensation.

“Now that the immediate post-incident travel and accommodation needs of our passengers have been met, Fly Jamaica has begun the process of interfacing with customers to ensure that, if they have suffered loss, they can be fairly and reasonably compensated in line with accepted principles of aviation international law and our own corporate responsibility,” said the airline in its the notification.

Six people were injured when the Toronto-bound aircraft with 118 passengers and eight crew members aboard made the emergency landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. An 86-year-old woman died a week after the crash.

Two lawsuits have been filed for injuries and loss sustained in the crash on behalf of passengers in Canada.