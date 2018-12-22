UPDATE: Linden footballer killed in stabbing incident

Police in Linden are investigating the murder of Leonard “Lenny” Peters , 21, of lot 29 West Watooka, Wismar, Linden who was reportedly stabbed to death at approximately 22:00h on Friday while imbibing at a shop situated at lot 6 West Watooka.

Police have since arrested and taken into custody two brothers from the area, known as “Giddie” and “Gaza” who are being questioned in connection with the crime.

One of the suspected perpetrators reportedly took investigators to his home on Saturday, where he handed over a knife which is believed to be the murder weapon.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding during a social event at the shop.

It is alleged that the deceased, who is a well known footballer and mason, accidentally spilled alcohol on one of the suspects which subsequently led to a physical confrontation.

One of the suspects reportedly went to his home situated a short distance away where he retrieved a knife and stabbed the now deceased once to the chest.

Peters who was later observed bleeding from a wound in the left side of his chest, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he died shortly after whilst receiving medical attention.

Speaking to this publication on Saturday, the Peters father, Leonard Peters Senior said he was awakened by his wife shortly after the incident who related that their son had been stabbed.

The distraught father said following the incident, his son collapsed a short distance away from his home before he was transported to the hospital.

“The brother rush out there and see Lenny lie down in the corner there… but it ain’t happen here it happen in front and Lenny come and fall down there. So he brother rush he and the two of them- the two brothers, and they put he in the front seat of the car and they rush he to the hospital”, Peters related. He added that he later went to the hospital where he saw the extent of his son’s injuries.

“When I go there they tell me I can’t come in. When I look, a set of nurses and doctors deh round Lenny… I see Lenny lie down in there, all over wash away in blood”, he added. Peters said the family was still trying to gather information as to what really transpired as the information had not been forthcoming. He noted however that the suspects are known to his son since they grew up together in the neighborhood.

“All I know is that Lenny got stabbed and I heard that two brothers that live in front do the job. They grow up together as brothers in this place. I ain’t really know what happened there. But this morning I hearing that one of them go upstairs and bring out a knife and stab Lenny”, the older Peters related.

He noted that his wife has since been inconsolable and is saddened over the incident. A cousin of the deceased who was at the location at the time was also taken in for questioning.

Peters described his son, who was a footballer with the High Stars football club, as a very quiet and loving individual.

He however questioned his actions pertaining to imbibing. “The only thing I want to know is how long Lenny start drinking, because he grow up in a Christian fellowship”, he said. At his home on Saturday, many relatives and friends turned up to give comfort to the family.

He also leaves to mourn, his girlfriend from Berbice who is currently a few months pregnant.

According to his father, the Peters was slated to be married within 5 months.

Investigations are continuing.