BREAKING: ExxonMobil pauses 3-D seismic data acquisition offshore Guyana over security concerns

United States oil and gas giant ExxonMobil has paused their 3-D seismic data acquisition of the western portion of the Stabroek Block which they commenced this month.

According to information reaching INews, due to security concerns, the company has paused seismic operations on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana until it can be safely continued.

Reports are that the decision to halt operations came after an alleged attempt was made to intercept one of its vessels, ‘PGS Hyperion’.

INews was told that the attempt by persons yet to be identified was unsuccessful.

Exxon in a statement said “Our main concern is for the safety of crew members and others in the area.”

Moreover, the oil and gas giant said that it was is in communication with the necessary authorities.

This publication understands that PGS was contracted by Exxon to conduct the 3-D seismic data acquisition.