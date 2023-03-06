No alcohol, vulgarity as Dharmic Sabha urges respect for Phagwah

On the heels of several persons taking to social media to call on the Police to shut down barbeque and lime events and other social occasions that have been associated with the celebration of Phagwah, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) has made a strong appeal to persons to desist from associating the religious festival with any event that involves alcohol and vulgarity.

“We have made this appeal yearly for our festivals to be respected and celebrated in the right way, maintaining the love, respect, and dignity that goes with its observance. Although there is a social and festive component, there should be nothing to taint the festival which is loved and celebrated by all,” a statement from the religious organisation said.

The GHDS said it has informed the Hindu community that it has addressed the many reports of these events that associate Phagwah with alcohol and lewd names and vulgar content and have been working along with the Police to reach out to the organisers of these events.

According to the GHDS, the Police Force has been responsive and it will work to ask those persons to desist from associating Phagwah, the name or celebration with any such event.

“We again ask that our festival be respected as it continues to be wonderfully celebrated by all and continues to espouse unity. Keep Phagwah 2023 clean,” the statement concluded.

Phagwah or Holi is a Hindu religious holiday observed in March to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. It is a national holiday and will be observed on Tuesday, March 7.

Hindus traditionally wear white on Phagwah day and indulge in throwing upon each other of a harmless powder called abeer. Abeer is a red dye that symbolises the blood of the tyrannical King Kiranya who in Hindu lore was ordered burnt alive by his son Prince Prahalad because of the suffering which his people endured at the hands of his father.

Powder, perfume, and water are also thrown on family, friends, and neighbours on this day by Hindus and non-Hindus alike in what is an amusing, good-natured, and joyful celebration.

