NICIL asks cops to probe alleged forgery of document currently in public domain

See below statement from NICIL in relation to an alleged forgery of a document which the organisation claims former CEO Colvin Heath-London has relied upon during the present interrogation by the Police Force:

NICIL’s attention was drawn to a document currently circulating in the public domain which purports to be part of the minutes of NICIL’s Board Meetings, an official record of NICIL. This document seems to be relied upon by Mr. Colvin Heath-London the former Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of NICIL during his interrogation by members of the Guyana Police Force.

This unsigned document has been carefully examined by NICIL and it has been concluded that is it neither a document emanating from NICIL nor is it part of the minutes of any Board Meeting of NICIL.

NICIL’s Board Meetings are recorded and minuted by the Company Secretary in a particular style and format and all such minutes and records are kept by the Company Secretary.

The document currently in circulation is absolutely inconsistent with and does not meet the standardized format of NICIL Board Meeting minutes or any NICIL document.

The said document is titled a ‘Board Note’ from a meeting of the board of NICIL. There is no document in NICIL’s records which is styled a ‘Board Note’. In any event and most importantly, the content of that document and the decisions contained therein are not recorded in any minutes of any meeting of the Board of NICIL on that date or at all.

In the circumstances, NICIL will formally request that the Guyana Police Force investigate that document as an alleged forgery.