Over 100 persons arrested for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

Over a two-day period, the Guyana Police Force has arrested a total of 116 persons after they were found in breach of the national COVID-19 measures. These individuals were mainly from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The arrests were made on Friday and Saturday during an enforcement exercise of Operation COVI-CURB – which was designed to keep people safe by spreading awareness on mask-wearing, social distancing among other measures. They were placed on bail, pending charges.

Those that were found in breach in Region Six included persons from Springlands, Crabwood Creek, Number 54 Village, Number 74 Village, Number 75 Village, West Canje, East Canje, New Amsterdam, Chesney, Albion, Ankerville, Letter Kenny, Belvedere, Rose Hall, Black Bush Polder, Adventure among other areas. Those in Region Five hailed from Bath Settlement.

Operation COVI-CURB is an initiative launched by the Government in collaboration with the Private Sector, civil society groups and other stakeholders with its aim of educating the public about the dangers of COVID-19 and to encourage them to comply with the COVID-19 gazetted order.

For the month of November, Government had taken a decision to extend the National COVID-19 measures and eased the curfew hours to 22:30h (10:30 pm) to 04:00h (4 am).