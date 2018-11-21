Neymar injured as Brazil beat Cameroon

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar played for only six minutes as Brazil edged out Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

Neymar suffered an adductor muscle injury while taking a shot and was replaced by Everton’s Richarlison.

And the Toffees forward proved to be the match-winner, powering home a header on the stroke of half-time. Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus struck the post for Brazil in the second half, while Arthur hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.

The 29,669 fans at Stadium MK cheered loudly when Neymar came out to warm-up, but were equally displeased when he hobbled off.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: “He felt discomfort. He will need a bit more time to evaluate it and take a scan, but in principle it is not a serious injury.”

Those thoughts were later confirmed by the player, who wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing me a quick recovery, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Elsewhere, his fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe went off with a shoulder injury during France’s friendly against Uruguay. The French champions’ next match is at home to Toulouse on Saturday. (BBC)