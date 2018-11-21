Neymar injured as Brazil beat Cameroon

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar played for only six minutes as Brazil edged out Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

Neymar suffered an adductor muscle injury while taking a shot and was replaced by Everton’s Richarlison.

And the Toffees forward proved to be the match-winner, powering home a header on the stroke of half-time. Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus struck the post for Brazil in the second half, while Arthur hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.

Brazil’s Neymar doubles over on the pitch afer getting injured during the International friendly soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 . (Mike Egerton, PA via AP)

The 29,669 fans at Stadium MK cheered loudly when Neymar came out to warm-up, but were equally displeased when he hobbled off.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: “He felt discomfort. He will need a bit more time to evaluate it and take a scan, but in principle it is not a serious injury.”

Those thoughts were later confirmed by the player, who wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing me a quick recovery, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Elsewhere, his fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe went off with a shoulder injury during France’s friendly against Uruguay. The French champions’ next match is at home to Toulouse on Saturday. (BBC)

