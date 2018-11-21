President Granger thanks ministers, nation for support

President David Granger has expressed his profound gratitude to his Cabinet members, staff and the rest of the nation for their support, prayers and well wishes for his complete recovery, at a welcome home and prayer ceremony hosted, this morning, at State House.

“Thank you for your expressions of concern over the last three weeks… Throughout that time, I received greetings from you all and from other well-wishers and, more than the greetings, prayers and I am truly grateful,” he said.

The President also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Mr Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Carl Greenidge for continuing to govern seamlessly, during his absence.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said that the nation was pleased to welcome the President back home and assured him that his Cabinet and members of the National Security Committee worked to ensure that the country continued to be governed well in his absence.

“We have never been more cohesive, more purposeful, than we have been in these last few weeks,” he said.

The service, which was organised by Minister of Social Protection, Ms Amna Ally, also included the recitation of prayers by Central Islamic Organisation’s Director of Education, Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack; Representative of the Guyana Pandit Ubraj Narine and Full Gospel Assemblies of God, Pastor Winston McGowan.