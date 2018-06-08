New Zealand women post new ODI record total of 490-4

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — New Zealand’s women’s team posted the highest score in any one-day international match when they made a mammoth 490 for four against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, one of the world’s leading female cricketers, won the toss and promptly led from the front with an innings of 151, as well as sharing in a first-wicket stand of 172.

Madeline Green made a century as well; her innings of 121 helping New Zealand break their own 21-year-old record women’s ODI total of 455 for five, also made in 50 overs, against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997.

Ireland are one of the weaker teams in the women’s game and their inexperienced attack had a hard time on Friday, with teenage leg-spinner Cara Murray conceding 119 runs in her maximum 10 overs, although the 17-year-old did take two wickets — including that of Bates, whom she had stumped to end a 94-ball innings featuring 24 fours and two sixes.

The highest total in any men’s one-day international is England’s 444 for three against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in 2016.

And the highest score in any men’s senior limited overs or List A match remains Surrey’s 496 for four against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007, an innings that featured Ali Brown’s 176.