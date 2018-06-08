Cops probing shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Police say they are investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 21:50hrs last night at Bee Hive, ECD during which two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Officers received gunshot injuries to their right and left hand, respectively.

The Enforcement Officers received treatment at a private medical institution and were sent away. Up to this time no arrest made, the Police said in a statement.

Investigations revealed that soon after the Officers arrived at a house and were making enquiries of its owner, two vehicles approached and the occupants discharged several rounds at them who adapted tactical positions and returned fire; as a result the vehicles sped away.