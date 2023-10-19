New lab, staff training among interventions for Leguan Hospital 

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony this morning visited the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he conducted a walk-through of the various departments within the health facility.

During his meeting with the Doctor In Charge, Marcia Evelyn and other staff of the hospital and Regional Democratic Council, the Minister identified a few areas for strengthening to provide better health care services to residents on the island.

This included training opportunities for current staff and residents who are desirous of joining the health sector.

Additionally, Dr Anthony identified some areas for infrastructural upgrades. These included setting up a basic laboratory, refurbishing the dental screening area and enhancing the current kitchen. These works are expected to commence soon.

The Health Minister also announced that an eye care outreach will be organised soon for persons to be screened for for eye diseases. Should anyone be diagnosed with cataracts and require surgery, arrangements will be made through the Ministry of Health for surgery to be done at the National Opthamology Hospital in Port Mourant.

The Regional Health Officer, Dr Erica Forte was also tasked with organising a cervical cancer campaign to raise awareness of the disease and promote Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination.

Meanwhile, Residents of the island commended the Doctor In Charge and her team for their continued dedication towards delivering healthcare services to approximately 2300 residents.

Also joining the Minister on his visit this morning was the Regional Executive Officer of Region Three, Jagnarine Somwar and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

