Letter: Norton and Ramjattan should hang their heads in shame

Dear Editor,

I watched Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and AFC Party Leader MP Khemraj Ramjattan host a press conference with the media in Guyana. Sadly, I lost more than an hour of time which could have gone into something more meaningful and worthwhile.

I cannot get over these two seasoned politicians making a mockery of themselves, acting all foolishly and in a discombobulated manner by the seeming actions of Venezuela and the Venezuelans in Guyana. Both men were arriving at hasty conclusions, hearsay evidence and foolish assertions about the Venezuela/Guyana Border controversy.

I am saddened that these two leaders, one an Attorney and former Minister, and the other a former lecturer and politician, did not engage in facts, evidential analysis, and responsible political statements about the so-called developments. And one ascribes to lead Guyana as its next Head of State in the upcoming 2025 elections? Pathetic.

While developments concerning the border controversy are important and require the Opposition and Government to be engaged in crafting a suitable response at their level, it does not require the public to go into panic mode. That is exactly what these two gentlemen were doing at the press conference despite their MP Amanza Walton-Desir seeking answers and a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss this matter. I hate to admit it, but that’s how matters of this nature are dealt with diplomacy and being respectful of international laws.

The two seemed to have been enjoying their one hour of fame, allegedly hammering and milking the border controversy with the aim of scoring cheap political points. I strongly believe that such a serious, complex and critical matter should not involve national politics. The professionals at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guyana Defence Force, and the Executive are all in tune with what is taking place, and are taking the necessary actions.

I have confidence that the Government has adopted the right posture and tone with the border issue. The World Court is hearing the case, and Guyana is in good hands. I stand by this Government and on the side of doing quietly what is right.

I am neither weak nor afraid of Venezuela’s aggression, but Guyana is united behind the Government.

It is rather unfortunate that these politicians choose to throw stones at this hour in our struggle to protect our territorial integrity, right in front of the Venezuelans on TV and the Internet.

The Opposition is seeking to use the border issue to create a storm in a teacup, and is lumping all the concerns Guyana has with Venezuelans and Venezuelan migrants into one bundle.

Again, it is mischievous and undiplomatic. I pity the attempt to pull the wool over the public’s eye. Stay woke Guyana, and stand by your Government, because the Essequibo is Guyana’s rightful territory. We are giving up no mountain…and not a blade of grass!

Norton and Ramjattan should hang their heads in shame! Guyana is not collateral damage.

Yours truly,

Michael Younge

--- ---