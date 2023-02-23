New Jersey man nabbed at CJIA with ganja

Thirty-year-old Delroy Julius Seaforth of New Jersey, United States of America (USA) was on Thursday nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri with a quantity of ganja.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted a male incoming passenger with 12 rolled “joints” suspected to be cannabis.

He was cautioned, arrested, and escorted to CANU Headquarters as investigations continue.

