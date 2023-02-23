Cops injured after speeding car crashes into them

Two police officers are now injured after a speeding motorcar crashed into them at Greater New Amsterdam, Berbice today.

Injured are Police Corporal Alden Reynolds and Sergeant Javon Thomas.

The cops were reportedly walking towards a parked motorcar when the speeding vehicle crashed into the car and then, into them.

Reports are that the driver of the car is a taxi driver of Glasgow New Housing Scheme.

The incident occurred in the presence of a medical doctor, who is attached to the New Amsterdam hospital and whose husband is one of the police officers.

Eyewitnesses say that Thomas ended up under the car while the other cop was pitched into a trench.

The doctor reportedly tried to render assistance to Reynolds while residents tried to get the other cop from under the damaged car.

The two officers were part of a domino team and were at the time about to make their way to Mara on the East Bank of Berbice where the police were scheduled to be part of a competition.

Meanwhile, both officers were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Reynolds is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

