New Indian High Commissioner to Guyana accredited

Guyana and India will be looking to further strengthen bilateral ties as a new Indian High Commissioner to Georgetown is accredited.

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday accepted the Letters of Credence from Dr Amit Shivkumar Telang, accrediting him as India’s new High Commissioner to Guyana.

In a brief statement, the Head of State told the new Indian diplomat that he is looking to build on the fruitful relations the two countries already share.

Dr Telang replaces former Indian High Commissioner Dr KJ Srinivasa, who was accredited in 2019 and served until August 2023.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd and Ambassador Elisabeth Harper were also at the accreditation ceremony at the Office of the President on Friday.

Dr Telang and his wife, Deepali Telang, arrived in Guyana on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

They were welcomed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) by Mukesh Kaushik, First Secretary, and Brahmdev Tyagi, Head of Chancery, from the High Commission of India along with the Deputy Chief of Protocol from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Lesley Dowridge-Collins.

In a social media post upon his arrival, Dr Telang said he is beginning “a new and exciting inning” as India’s representative in Guyana.

He had previously shared, “Representing India abroad is a unique honour. To receive the papers of Credentials from Hon’ble Rashtrapatiji along with her valuable advice and guidance, especially to serve people and build a stronger partnership, is an absolute privilege. Looking forward to contributing and working towards forging closer ties between India and #Guyana, as I take up my new assignment…”

Prior to his posting in Georgetown, Dr Telang previously served as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt, Germany, for three years.

Dr Telang graduated and earned his Master’s degree from Government Medical College in Nagpur, and briefly served as a medical officer and as a lecturer before joining government service in 2004 – first in the Indian Revenue Service, and later in the Indian Foreign Service in 2005.

He previously served as Head of the Political Wing of the Indian Embassy in Berlin, and subsequently as Head of the Economic and Commercial Wing of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia. At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he has served in the External Publicity Division, Administration Division, and East Asia Division. His interests include classical music and reading, especially philosophy and world history. He speaks English and German.

In recent years, Guyana and India have strengthened bilateral relations that saw reciprocal visits by senior officials from the two countries. This includes a high-level official visit by President Dr Irfaan Ali, who was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award during Indian Diaspora Day in Madhya Pradesh back in January 2023.

