President Ali talks up social, economic develop with NY State Officials

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday held discussions on the growth and development of Guyana when he hosted a high-level delegation of New York State Officials for a luncheon at State House.

The delegation was led by Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, Chair of the Committee on Social Services, and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Chair of the Committee of Standing Committees, both of Guyanese heritage.

According to the Office of the President, the discussions surrounded the development of social services, energy, education, infrastructure, labour and healthcare in Guyana.

President Ali also used the opportunity to enlighten the visiting delegation on Guyana’s development plans, which include digitalisation and use of AI technology, food and energy security drive and smart healthcare infrastructure, among others.

The Head of State was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips along with other Government officials and members of the local business community.

