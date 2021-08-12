New housing schemes, industrial hubs for East Coast of Demerara

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday outlined his government’s vision to further develop the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) with the establishment of new housing schemes and industrial hubs.

Jagdeo made the remarks during a broadcast interview with a social media commentator where he noted that these plans are all aimed at generating more employment opportunities and creating a better life for citizens.

“We’re now looking at growing the city along the East Coast and so, the President has personally been spearheading the planning process to set up some new housing facilities and schemes along the way on the East Coast that will see private developers working with the Government to push those schemes,” Jagdeo explained.

“And then there will be public sector ones too that are more affordable to people, and then we’re identifying a few areas along the East Coast as investment hubs for industrial, commercial type activities that will generate more employment,” the Vice President added.

In fact, he said the government intends to replicate this developmental model across all regions of Guyana in order to create equal opportunities for every citizen.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had recently outlined his vision for the East Bank of Demerara during the opening of the Amazonia Mall at Providence. He noted that with new road networks, housing schemes and the new Demerara River crossing, tremendous opportunities will open up for existing and budding entrepreneurs.

Similarly, he reiterated that the planned investments for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will see significant opportunities for residents of the West Coast and West Bank of Demerara.

Furthermore, the Head of State had spoken about the development of Silica City concept which envisions creating a new city along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

President Ali had explained “in Guyana, we have a vision of a modernised city with a vibrant waterfront. A new, non-coastal, urban development. Like the planned Silica City along the Soesdyke-Linden highway. Silica City is not only going to be a new urban centre, but it’s an important support to Georgetown, because of the challenges climate change and rising sea levels pose to us. This is an area that should be of great interest to planners all across the region.”