No indication cocaine on CAL plane loaded in Guyana – CANU Head

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh says there is “no indication” that the cocaine found aboard a Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) flight was loaded whilst the plane was in Guyana.

Reports are that the cocaine bust was made at the Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning shortly after the aircraft touched down. The flight had first left Guyana then travelled to Trinidad before landing in Miami, USA.

While reports indicate that 6.5 kilogrammes of cocaine were found, the CANU Head said the quantity is actually 3 kilogrammes.

“It was not found in a suitcase but in the panel of the plane,” Singh said. “CAL security agents should be answering this question,” the CANU boss added.

Trinidad media has reported that CAL’s Communications Manager Dionne Ligoure said the matter is in the hands of the law enforcement and did not provide any further comments.