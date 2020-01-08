New Australian High Commissioner to Guyana accredited

President David Granger, this morning, accepted Letters of Credence from Mr. Bruce Lendon, the new non- resident High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Australia to Guyana at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger, in his brief address, expressed condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana for the loss of lives and destruction, as a result of the bushfires in Southeast Australia.

He noted that climate change threatens human habitation everywhere and global efforts must be accelerated to mitigate its impact.

“Guyana, itself, is a low-lying coastal state and is threatened by global warming and rising seas levels along its Atlantic Coast. Guyana, also, as part of the Guiana Shield, is aware of recent fires in the Amazon region of neighbouring Brazil. These adverse and extreme environmental events highlight the need for immediate and decisive global responses to protect the environment and humanity. Guyana and Australia share a common interest in the preservation and protection of the environment. We look forward to future collaboration as our states combat the adverse consequences of climate change,” he said.

The Head of State said that Guyana is moving towards the establishment of a ‘green state’, which will see an increased emphasis on the protection of the environment, the preservation of its biodiversity, the promotion of the generation of energy from renewable sources and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation.

“Guyana will continue to strengthen relations with Australia and advance bilateral cooperation in the field of environmental protection and human development,” he said.

President Granger further added that Guyana is appreciative of the support it has received from the Government of Australia, particularly through the Community and Economic Project: Empowering Indigenous Communities for Sustainable Development in Guyana and the Direct Aid Program of Australia, which have provided critical assistance in improving water, sanitation and health in indigenous communities.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Lendon in his remarks, said that he looks forward to working with the Government of Guyana during his tenure to identify possible areas for enhanced cooperation and partnership.