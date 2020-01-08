US Ambassador meets Govt on her work with GECOM

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams, today, received a courtesy call from the United States (US) Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch at her office at the Ministry of the Presidency.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lynch informed the State Minister that her visit was primarily to brief her on the United States’ work with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) particularly in the area of voter and civic education, which was highlighted by the Commission as an area for assistance as well as the US’s participation as election observers for the March 2, 2020, Regional and General Elections.

Additionally, Ambassador Lynch explained that currently a team from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is currently on the ground working with GECOM with respect to voter and civic education and raising voter awareness. Minister Hastings-Williams welcomed the aid to GECOM, noting that the Government is committed to holding free and fair elections. She noted that one way of ensuring credible elections is by including both local and international observers. “I am happy that USAID is on board to support GECOM… Transparency and accountability is number one on the Government’s agenda and that is why we continue to invite and accept international and local observers to assist where they can so that we can work together to eliminate the negatives… As a Government, we emphasise no violence should be encouraged we want it [elections] to be done in a peaceful manner,” she said. USAID and the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities through Tetra Tech ARD recently held a workshop on voter education for persons with disabilities titled ‘Voting Rights: Ensuring Access for Persons with Disabilities’.