New areas in Berbice to get electricity for Christmas

Several new areas in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are soon to receive electricity for the first time.

The project is being undertaken by the Public Works Ministry and is expected to be completed in time for Christmas.

This is according to Region Six Chairman David Armogan, who disclosed that the Canefield New Area was one of the areas that would get electricity for the first time.

“There is a new area in East Canje which is called Canefield New Area and there are fifty new houses there. Those lands were given out by GuySuCo [Guyana Sugar Corporation] and so electricity is not in that area. So, we are hoping to provide electricity in that area. I don’t want to make a commitment that it will be done before Christmas, but, I know Minister [Deodat] Indar is trying to get that done before the holiday period,” Armogan said.

He was at the time speaking with reporters in New Amsterdam. He had earlier told the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) about the project.

Asked about the timeline of the project, the Chairman said that poles have already been planted in some of the areas.

He explained that there were also some parts of the Black Bush Polder which would be receiving electricity for the first time.

“But then there are some other areas too in various new areas like parts of some new housing schemes that do not have electricity, so we are also working with the Ministry to ensure that they get electricity. Electricity is a basic need for people and we have a duty to ensure that we can bring some level of convenience to you. A lot of the homes have children that are going to school and they cannot study in the night, because they don’t have electricity, they can’t have computers, they can’t have TVs and so basic things in life people have to do without because there is no electricity,” he noted.

There are also some residents of Number 43 Village and Belvedere who are expected to benefit from the project.

The Chairman explained that in some of the communities the utility posts stopped a short distance away from new houses and residents had approached the Guyana Power and Light to get power to their homes.

However, those families are being asked to pay the cost for both the new poles and wire to make the connection.

“And that is because they live a little distance away from where the last post is,” Armogan explained.

The cost varies from $200,000 upwards.

“Those are some of the places we will be looking at. There are places too in the Black Bush Polder that don’t have electricity because of the same problem.”

However, he noted that electricity could not be taken to persons who have been squatting on the Government’s reserve.