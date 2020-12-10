10,000 house lots to become available as works begin in new schemes

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is utilising its $1.7 billion allocation to execute infrastructural works in 18 new housing schemes in Regions Four, Five and Six.

Upon completion, some 10,000 new house lots will be available to citizens.

In an interview with DPI, CH&PA Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine said work has started in all the schemes.

“Works have commenced in all of these 18 housing developments, where the access roads, bridges and land preparation are slated to be completed late December or the first week of January 2021,” he said.

These include in Little Diamond/Great Diamond, Prospect and Providence, East Bank Demerara; a “massive” area in Cummings Lodge, the East Coast communities Mon Repos, Vigilance, Bladen Hall and Strathspey; Experiment in Region Five and No 79 Village, Ordinance Fortland and Hampshire/Williamsburg in Region Six.

The foundational services include land clearing, construction of access roads and bridges and engagements with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to determine the need for additional power stations and wells.

The CH&PA is also procuring transformers and conductors, to the value of $200 million, for electrical installations in the schemes on completion of the first phase of works.

Meanwhile, Mr. Narine said road upgrades, installation of street lights and recreational facilities are also ongoing in at least 20 existing schemes, which the agency hopes to complete and hand over to the respective NDCs.

The CH&PA completed upgrading projects in housing schemes in Zeelugt, Parfaite Harmonie and Belle West, Region Three. Those projects are awaiting the official handing over.

Road upgrades are currently ongoing in Farm, Covent Garden, Providence and Perseverance in Region Four. These are scheduled to be completed by year end.

Works are also ongoing along the East Coast at Mon Repos, Good Hope, Non Pariel and Enmore.

The CH&PA official said those projects are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.