New Amsterdam Multilateral School acclaimed by CXC as model institution for CVQ

In a recent comprehensive audit conducted by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) during their visit to Guyana, the New Amsterdam Multilateral School (NAMS) has been distinguished as the exemplar institution for Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) in the country.

Out of nine schools evaluated by the delegation, NAMS emerged as the foremost model, receiving accolades for its exceptional state of readiness, meticulous preparation, and robust arrangements in the domain of technical education.

The delegation extensively commended the innovative initiatives and dedicated efforts undertaken by NAMS to establish and maintain all necessary systems for the proficient delivery of technical and vocational education. This recognition underscores the school’s commitment to excellence and sets a benchmark for vocational education standards within the region.

Teachers at the school have expressed their deep satisfaction and pride in knowing that their dedicated efforts have been recognized and approved by the regional examination body.

Sir Tamesh Mohabir, an Industrial Technology instructor, shared his perspective, noting that he had reached a point in his career where he believed he had accomplished all that was possible within his field. However, the introduction of the CVQ program has opened new avenues for achievement and professional growth, reigniting his passion and commitment to education. This program has not only validated the hard work of the teachers but also promises to enhance learning experiences and opportunities for students.

“This presented me with a new challenge and now that we’ve successfully completed it, it has renewed my spirit and rejuvenated me in terms of my career, because I have a new thing that I would’ve accomplished and I’m seeing more possibilities from this now.”

To ensure that the curriculum remains relevant and up to date with industry standards and requirements, Sir Mohabir explained that the school actively collaborates with various industries and workshops. This collaboration provides students with a clear understanding of current practices in factories, ensuring that their knowledge is contemporary and not outdated.

In preparation for the audit, the school undertook several initiatives to meet the required standards. These efforts included upgrading facilities to meet industry benchmarks, correctly displaying signs and symbols, and marking safety lanes appropriately.

Sir Adrian Somar, the Metal Work Engineering instructor at NAMS, elaborated on these steps, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe and professional learning environment.

Additionally, Sir Somar highlighted that students were taken on field trips to external workshops and facilities. These excursions are designed to give students firsthand experience of the working world, reinforcing the relevance and applicability of their schoolwork. By witnessing industry practices up close, students gain valuable insights and a practical understanding of the skills they are developing, further bridging the gap between their education and future careers.

The Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) program, commonly known as CVQ, is grounded in a competency-based approach to training, assessment, and certification.

Candidates are required to demonstrate their proficiency by meeting occupational standards set by practitioners, industry experts, and employers. Once these standards are approved by CARICOM, they facilitate smooth mobility across the region. The CVQ framework is designed to encompass five levels of qualification, ensuring a comprehensive and structured pathway for vocational excellence.

CVQs are awarded to candidates who meet the required standards in all prescribed units of study. Schools that are suitably equipped currently offer Levels 1 and 2 of the CVQ framework.

--- ---