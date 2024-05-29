$65M DPP Office opens in Region Two

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today opened its new $65 million two-storey facility at Onderneeming, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This development marks a significant step in enhancing the administration of justice in Essequibo.

The upper floor of the building will house employees, while the lower floor will serve as a public interface for staff and visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, highlighted the historic nature of this opening.

He also noted the crucial role of the justice system in upholding the rule of law and maintaining a peaceful society.

