New Amsterdam a ‘One Guyana’ pilot project with cross-over supporters – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali says New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) is being used as a pilot project in furthering a ‘One Guyana’ lifestyle and he is confident this will show at the upcoming local government polls.

Six of the seven constituency candidates contesting the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) under the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) banner in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) formally supported A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

New Amsterdam has historically been under the control of the PNC-led APNU. The town council currently has three seats occupied by the PPP, ten by APNU and one by the Alliance For Change (AFC).

The PPP is aiming to take control of the 14-member council this year.

While in Berbice on Friday, the Head of State along with the party’s candidates visited communities which traditionally threw their support behind APNU.

During those visits, President Ali and team received warm welcomes.

“This slate for New Amsterdam is a demonstration of what ‘One Guyana’ can be and will be,” Ali remarked during one of those visits.

“This is a pilot project because once we break the ground and with your energy and your commitment, we will be able to break the ground…once we can break this ground, we will be proving to all of Guyana that we are all capable of uniting and coming together in the interest of Guyana.”

President Ali explained that his administration is focusing on the bigger picture even though much attention is being placed on changing the political dynamics of New Amsterdam.

“What you are doing is much more that New Amsterdam. This is changing stereotype. This is changing narrative and propaganda. This is digging deep and hard into paving a new path and that is the ‘One Guyana’ path.”

President Ali also addressed the criticisms being meted out against those candidates who are now supporting the PPP.

“They did not commit any crime. They exercised a democratic choice to join a party that they believe can do something for the country. We are not going to beat anybody up in exercising your choice. We have been able to bring together a strong team.”

“They all came because they wanted the best for New Amsterdam…they want the people of New Amsterdam to have a better life and…they want Region Six to be the best it can be,” President Ali said.

--- ---