Miner stabbed to death at Puruni

A 24-year-old miner of Moruca Village, North West District was on Sunday morning stabbed to death at Chiney Creek, Backdam, Puruni River.

Dead is Raynold John who was under the employ of a 53-year-old dredge owner while the suspect, a 23-year-old miner of the Pomeroon River, was employed on another dredge.

Police said at about 17:30hrs on Saturday, John had left his camp and went to another, where he was consuming alcohol with his friends, including the suspect.

During the drinking spree, an argument ensued between John and the suspect, resulting in John leaving the group. John then proceeded to make his way back to his camp but was followed by the suspect who whipped out a knife and stabbed the man to his chest.

Police, on arrival at the scene, examined the body, and a single stab wound was seen to the center of the man’s chest.

Checks were made for the suspect, who was arrested at another camp some distance away. John’s body was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

