NDC Councillor’s home burglarised; TV among items stolen

The home of a Hyde Park, East Bank Essequibo, Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Councillor was broken into during the wee hours of today.

The victim is 72-year-old Phillip France called “Brotha” of Lot 1 Hyde Park, EBE. The incident occurred sometime between 01:15h and 02:05h today.

According to police reports, France and his wife Sheila secured their home by means provided and went into their bedroom.

However, around 02:05h, Sheila woke up and went into the living room to check the time and discovered several louver panes missing from a western window.

As a result, she alerted the other members of the household. Upon checks made, they found several items from the house missing.

These include: a Samsung 48″ Flatscreen Television valued at $300,000; one Mountain Bicycle valued at $18,000 and a quantity of clothing valued at $2,000 – all belonging to the NDC Councillor.

The victims also discovered that the western access door on the lower flat was ajar.

The police have launched an investigation. No arrest has been made upto this time.