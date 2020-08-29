TSU rank hospitalised with head injuries after being struck by car

A 68-year-old taxi driver is now in police custody after he failed to stop at an intersection and struck a motorcyclist, who has since been identified as a Police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

The incident occurred around 13:15h on Friday at the intersection of Vlissengen Road and Norton Street, Georgetown.

Reports from the police state that the taxi, HB 9969, was proceeding south along Vlissengen Road but as the car approached the intersection of Norton Street, the driver failed to stop and drove into the path of a motorcycle, CG 4137, which was being ridden by Constable Steffon Beckles, 23.

This resulted in the car colliding with the right-side front fender of the bike, causing the motorcyclist to fall onto the road. He received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

The injured rank was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and placed in an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in the male surgical wards with head Injuries.

The taxi driver remains in custody, assisting with further investigations.