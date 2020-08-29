1-Y-O pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Barama

A one-year-old girl of Kariako Village, Barama River, North-West District, is now dead after she was struck by a motorcycle while on the road with her teenage sister.

Dead is Nesiha Alexander. The incident occurred since Wednesday at Kariako Village around 19:30h.

Reports are that Neshia was with her 13-year-old sister, Charmaine Samuels, standing in the corner of the roadway. Charmaine was holding her little sister’s hand when the motorcycle, which was proceeding along the said road, collided with them.

As a result of the impact, the toddler fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries to her head and body. She was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken home, and then rush to the Kumaka District Hospital by her parents.

Nesiha was pronounced dead about 09:00h on Thursday by a doctor.

The body of the one-year-old girl is presently at the Moruca District Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

The matter was reported to the police on Friday night.

The suspect, who was riding the motorcycle at the time, has been identified as a 25-year-old man. He is yet to be arrested.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Royston Andries Junor, explained that the “Police [are] making preparations to visit area, which is remote.”