National Library launches ‘Storytime in the Park’

– National Literacy Dept to launch ‘Read Guyana Challenge’ in May

Education Minister Priya Manickchand was the guest reader at the Juvenile Department of the National Library of Guyana’s launch of ‘Storytime in the Park’ earlier today (Saturday, April 29, 2023).

The event was held under the theme “Come Hear a Story”.

The children were attentive and interactive as Minister Manickchand read Dr Suess’

“Cat in the Hat”.

Chief Librarian, Mrs Emily King stated that the initiative forms part of the library’s

mandate to enhance literacy countrywide. She noted that it will promote reading,

listening and comprehensive skills.

She further encouraged parents to help their children develop a love for reading as

learning to read is one of the most important childhood skills a child can have.

Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Literacy, Ms Samantha

Williams deemed the event a timely one and congratulated the National Library for the

initiative.

She stated that literacy is everybody’s business and to this end, in May, the National

Department of Literacy will be launching the Read Guyana Challenge. Ms Williams

explained that every Monday, children will read a story from a selection of stories and

write a book report. At the end of the month, participating children will receive a Super

Reader certificate.

She also disclosed that work is being done to resuscitate school clubs and libraries to

promote reading.

As part of the activities, children played games such as hopscotch, and ludo, and were

exposed to some aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics

(STEAM). They also toured the library bus and were encouraged to become members of

the National Library.

